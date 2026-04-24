Public hearing for South County fire and EMS construction bond

South County Fire’s Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing May 5 to discuss a resolution to place a fire and EMS construction bond before voters in the November 2026 General Election.







Replace 6 aging fire stations serving Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and unincorporated Snohomish County.

Complete essential renovations and seismic upgrades at 4 existing fire stations in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated Snohomish County.

Build 4 additional fire stations to meet growing service demands and maintain response times.

Address additional critical facility needs essential to daily operations and emergency readiness. If approved by voters, funding would be used to:

This plan results from more than a decade of strategic work to determine the community’s most important emergency response facility needs. The total value of the bond measure is estimated at $420 million.





The bond would provide funds for essential facility improvements to support the community’s current and future fire and EMS needs.