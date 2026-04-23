Travels with Charlie: Apple Buds Blossoming

Future Washington apples

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Oh... it is definitely Spring Time. Charlie and I headed to Fircrest area to checkout my favorite wild apple tree and let Charlie get in some running around sniffs. Oh... it is definitely Spring Time. Charlie and I headed to Fircrest area to checkout my favorite wild apple tree and let Charlie get in some running around sniffs.





Perfect new Apple Buds blossoming and sucking in the sunshine.





Over the next weeks, these buds will grow into Washington Apples. Look around and find a neighborhood apple tree to watch and follow. It’s a fun way to have an outdoor touchstone as apples develop.





Cheers, Gordon Snyder







