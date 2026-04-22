Man dies in single car crash on I-5 in Mountlake Terrace

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Around 3:30am on April 21, 2026, a vehicle crashed into the concrete elevator in the center of I-5 at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Freeway Station and burst into flames. The driver, a 43 year old Ferndale man, was alone in the vehicle, and died instantly. Around 3:30am on April 21, 2026, a vehicle crashed into the concrete elevator in the center of I-5 at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Freeway Station and burst into flames. The driver, a 43 year old Ferndale man, was alone in the vehicle, and died instantly.





The freeway station sits between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 in Mountlake Terrace and connects with the MLT light rail station.He was driving in a restricted bus lane and hit the wall so violently that his car was mangled and only identified during the investigation.The northbound ramp to the transit station was fully blocked for hours during the follow-up.