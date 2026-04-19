Letter to the Editor: A great way to build community

To the Editor:



This lovely sunny Saturday morning I went to our Shoreline Park (1st NE & 192nd St) about 6:15 AM for a walk with my dog. I met Peggy who was walking the park and picking up clothes left on the soccer fields and garbage.





I jokingly asked if she was the "park steward". She said this is her daily early morning routine. Some folks have probably met her. So, as I walked on my way with my dog, do you think I could not pick up the glaring white paper towels left on the side of the walk? NO!





Peggy made me more aware of what's possible and easy enough to do. Without knowing it or planning it, she is a great community builder! She inspires others to notice what can be improved with little effort - or more effort if you are physically able to.





So as our weather improves, I wish you all great walks and runs and hope you will pick up some garbage as you go and meet Peggy and other wonderful Shoreline neighbors!



Marti Davis

Shoreline







