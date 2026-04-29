North Seattle Photographer honored with National Award from Professional Photographers of America

Lara Grauer Lara Grauer, a photographer based in North Seattle, has been recognized with the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) National Award for outstanding service to professional photography. Lara Grauer, a photographer based in North Seattle, has been recognized with the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) National Award for outstanding service to professional photography.





Grauer received a bronze and walnut plaque in recognition of her contributions to the photography profession and her service within the professional photography community.



The PPA National Award is presented annually to those who generously contribute their time and talents to the service of their profession, their local PPA-affiliated organization and their fellow peers.









Professional Photographers of America (PPA), founded in 1868, is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association in the United States. It currently serves over 34,000 professional photographers worldwide with education, resources, and business support.





Established in 1958, the award is presented to people who are selected by fellow photographers, making it a peer-recognized distinction within the industry.Professional Photographers of America (PPA), founded in 1868, is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association in the United States. It currently serves over 34,000 professional photographers worldwide with education, resources, and business support.

The award was recently presented at the Professional Photographers of Washington annual spring conference banquet on April 19, 2026.