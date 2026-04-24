Old Friends
Friday, April 24, 2026
|Photo by Vicki Westberg
Old Friends
Books on my shelves,
I have held you on my lap
And I have held you in my hands.
Your presence is a reminder of pleasant times,
Meaningful hours and good company.
I have felt your covers
Left my finger prints on every page.
We have compared thoughts
And shared intimate time together.
Your words have spoken to me.
Do you wait patiently now for my return
To renew cherished memories, imparted
From another time? Discoveries, histories,
Stepping stones, mysteries
Into the waters of the mind
Rough or refined.
Hand-in-hand,
Huddled with a book,
Cuddled in the arms of a chair
How will it seem now
If I take another look
And you take another bow?
Vicki Westberg 4-20-26
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