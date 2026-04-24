Old Friends





Books on my shelves,

I have held you on my lap

And I have held you in my hands.

Your presence is a reminder of pleasant times,

Meaningful hours and good company.





I have felt your covers

Left my finger prints on every page.

We have compared thoughts

And shared intimate time together.

Your words have spoken to me.





Do you wait patiently now for my return

To renew cherished memories, imparted

From another time? Discoveries, histories,

Stepping stones, mysteries

Into the waters of the mind

Rough or refined.





Hand-in-hand,

Huddled with a book,

Cuddled in the arms of a chair

How will it seem now

If I take another look

And you take another bow?



