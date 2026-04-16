Tax deadline extended to May 1 for taxpayers in King, Snohomish and other counties affected by weather disasters

Tax time pexels-nataliya-vaitkevich-6863244 WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today tax relief for individuals and businesses in the State of Washington affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began on Dec. 9, 2025. WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today tax relief for individuals and businesses in the State of Washington affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began on Dec. 9, 2025.





These taxpayers now have until May 1, 2026, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.



Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households that reside or have a business in Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Samish, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom, and Yakima counties qualify for tax relief.





The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Dec. 9, 2025, and before May 1, 2026, are granted additional time to file.



As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until May 1, 2026, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.



Details





The May 1, 2026, deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on or after Dec, 9, 2025. The May 1, 2026, deadline also applies to 2025 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers. This relief also applies to the estimated tax payments normally due on Jan 15, 2026, and April 15, 2026. Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Dec. 9, 2025, and before Dec. 29, 2025, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by Dec. 29, 2025.



The May 1, 2026, deadline also applies to affected quarterly payroll and certain excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31, 2026, and April 30, 2026.



If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.



The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief.





But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS Special Services toll-free number at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.





Tax practitioners in the covered disaster area, who maintain records necessary to meet a filing or payment deadline for taxpayers located outside the disaster area, may contact the IRS Special Services; if the practitioner maintains the necessary records of ten or more clients, please refer to Bulk requests from practitioners for disaster relief for additional guidance.







