Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) virtual meeting Tuesday April 21, 2026
Monday, April 20, 2026
|Echo Lake
Photo by David Carlos
She will talk about the role of the parks department, and update us on the new parks in the Parks Bond. One of those parks is in our neighborhood and three others are nearby.
The FIFA soccer world cup is coming to Seattle this summer and Parks has at least one big event planned.
Everyone is welcome to attend, although we do ask that you introduce yourself. If you are not on our mailing list, send an email to ELNABoard@gmail.com to request the meeting link.
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