About the patients at the Seattle /King County Clinic

We are quickly approaching the 2026 Seattle/King County Clinic! You might be wondering... Who comes to the Seattle/King County Clinic?

The answer might surprise you.





95% of patients were housed

Only 33% were unemployed

53% were uninsured

Last year:Healthcare access isn’t always straightforward—and need doesn’t always look the way we expect.This Clinic exists for anyone facing barriers to care because the truth is, we never know who may need it.