About the patients at the Seattle /King County Clinic

Saturday, April 18, 2026


We are quickly approaching the 2026 Seattle/King County Clinic! You might be wondering... Who comes to the Seattle/King County Clinic?

The answer might surprise you.

Last year:
  • 95% of patients were housed
  • Only 33% were unemployed
  • 53% were uninsured
Healthcare access isn’t always straightforward—and need doesn’t always look the way we expect.

This Clinic exists for anyone facing barriers to care because the truth is, we never know who may need it. 

The 2026 Seattle/King County Clinic, April 23–26, 2026.



Posted by DKH at 1:55 AM
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