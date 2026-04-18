About the patients at the Seattle /King County Clinic
Saturday, April 18, 2026
We are quickly approaching the 2026 Seattle/King County Clinic! You might be wondering... Who comes to the Seattle/King County Clinic?
The answer might surprise you.
Last year:
This Clinic exists for anyone facing barriers to care because the truth is, we never know who may need it.
- 95% of patients were housed
- Only 33% were unemployed
- 53% were uninsured
This Clinic exists for anyone facing barriers to care because the truth is, we never know who may need it.
The 2026 Seattle/King County Clinic, April 23–26, 2026.
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