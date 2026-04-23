Emerald Energy and Choral Magic: Seattle Men’s Chorus Brings Oz to Life In the Wicked Wiz of Oz

Photo by John Pai

Photo by John Pai

See below for dates, locations, and tickets!If you have never experienced a Seattle Men’s Chorus performance, this production offers a vivid introduction to their signature style. As the curtain rises, the chorus stands in polished formation, dressed in black slacks and suit jackets paired with emerald green t-shirts and red HIV and AIDS awareness ribbons. The visual is immediately striking, blending cohesion with personality.An ensemble of five instrumentalists anchors the sound, including bass, piano, keyboard, and two percussionists. Their presence adds both depth and energy to the performance. At center stands Maestro Paul Caldwell, artistic director and conductor, dressed in a sharply tailored black suit bedazzled with rhinestones. Caldwell’s visual flair matches his musical command, and his expressive conducting style keeps the ensemble unified and engaged throughout the evening.The musical execution is consistently polished and confident. The chorus demonstrates excellent tonal accuracy, clear diction, and a strong sense of ensemble balance. Their sound is cohesive, with each section supporting each other while still allowing soloists to shine.The set list draws from a wide range of Oz-inspired material, including selections from The Wizard of Oz film, The Wiz, Wicked, The Oz Project, and additional thematic pieces. This variety keeps the program fresh while still feeling unified. The pacing follows a familiar and effective structure, opening with high energy, settling into a varied middle section with dynamic contrast, and building back to an high-energy finale.Kelvin Close-Kung delivers a standout performance in “What Is This Feeling.” His vocal clarity and expressive delivery bring humor and character to the piece, while his stage presence keeps the audience fully engaged. He also works seamlessly with the ensemble, enhancing the overall energy of the number.Cameron Hollingshead shines in “Popular,” bringing charisma and precision to the performance. His vocals are bright and controlled, and his physicality adds a playful dimension to the role. Hollingshead’s interaction with fellow performer Eric Wielock creates a lively and engaging dynamic that elevates the number.Eric Wielock complements Hollingshead with a performance that is both grounded and spirited. His vocal work is strong and supportive, blending well while still maintaining individuality.Guest soloist Maya Russell delivers a powerful performance in “Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News.” Her voice is rich and commanding, filled with both joy and intensity. Russell demonstrates remarkable poise and stage presence, and her performance resonates with confidence and artistry. At seventeen and preparing to graduate high school, she already displays a level of skill that marks her as an artist to watch.What sets the Seattle Men’s Chorus apart is their commitment to theatrical storytelling. This is not simply a concert but a fully realized performance experience, with choreography, character work, and staging that bring each number to life. Approximately half of the program incorporates dance and or featured soloists, adding visual dynamism and variety.The choreography is energetic and well integrated, enhancing rather than distracting from the music. The choreography feels intentional, supporting the tone and narrative of the songs. The performers clearly enjoy themselves, and that sense of joy translates directly to the audience.Costume Designer Doris Black creates a visually cohesive yet imaginative world on stage. Her designs are playful, colorful, and meticulously tailored, contributing significantly to the storytelling. The attention to detail is evident in every piece, from fabric choices to embellishments. The costumes are all about detail, velvet shoes, glitter fabric and fun embellishments.Cameron Hollingshead’s Galinda costume features a perfectly tailored pink suit accented by a bold, oversized flower with silver detailing. The look is both whimsical and polished.*Eric Wielock’s Galinda costume offers a striking contrast, drawing from matador influences with a cropped jacket, asymmetrical cape, and coordinated pink elements.Maya Russell’s costume stands out for its layered textures and dramatic silhouette. Her maroon tiered dress, paired with a hoop skirt and pannier-inspired elements creates a bold and memorable image.A particularly effective moment comes during the transition from the reprise of “Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News” into “Brand New Day.” An onstage costume change adds excitement and theatrical flair, seamlessly leading into the final number. This moment captures the production’s playful creativity and sense of spectacle.