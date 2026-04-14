Enough ivy for all - join the inaugural work party at Boeing Creek Open Space

Boeing Creek Open Space

Forest Stewards are holding an inaugural work party for the Boeing Creek Open Space, located just north of Boeing Creek Park. Forest Stewards are holding an inaugural work party for the Boeing Creek Open Space, located just north of Boeing Creek Park.





All hands are invited to come and help us begin the process of transformation from an untended young forest area to an ecologically rich habitat for local, native species of all types.









Meet this Friday, April 13, 2026 at



More details and registration here.

Volunteers will help remove invasive ivy and blackberries at the entrance and along a small field.Meet this Friday, April 13, 2026 at 175th & 6th ave NW , 12noon - 3pm. Tools provided, no experience necessary, and there is enough ivy for everyone to pull.







