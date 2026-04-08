Shorecrest soccer vs Archbishop Murphy 4-7-2026
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
4/7/2026
Shorecrest 9 - Archbishop Murphy 2
13th
- Goal: Cole Ambrose
- Assist: None
18th
- G: Maceo Jala
- A: Drew Mathieson
35th
- G: Kai Short
- A: None
36th
- G: Kai Short
- A: Tiago Valdes-Ischenko
54th
Goal Against
65th
Goal Against
67th
- G: Ameen Tirhi
- A: Judah Nelson
69th
- G: Cole Ambrose
- A: Ashton Johnson
70th
- G: Ameen Tirhi
- A: Cole Ambrose
71st
- G: Drew Mathieson
- A: Ashton Johnson
74th
- G: Cole Ambrose
- A: None
JV Shorecrest v Archbishop Murphy
Due to Archbishop Murphy's spring break, the JV squad was unable to field a team.
--Jon Cottons
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