Shorecrest soccer vs Archbishop Murphy 4-7-2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Boys varsity soccer
4/7/2026
Shorecrest 9 - Archbishop Murphy 2

13th 
  • Goal: Cole Ambrose 
  • Assist: None 
18th 
  • G: Maceo Jala 
  • A: Drew Mathieson 
35th 
  • G: Kai Short 
  • A: None 
36th 
  • G: Kai Short 
  • A: Tiago Valdes-Ischenko 
54th 
Goal Against 

65th
Goal Against 

67th 
  • G: Ameen Tirhi 
  • A: Judah Nelson 
69th 
  • G: Cole Ambrose 
  • A: Ashton Johnson 
70th 
  • G: Ameen Tirhi 
  • A: Cole Ambrose 
71st 
  • G: Drew Mathieson 
  • A: Ashton Johnson 
74th 
  • G: Cole Ambrose 
  • A: None 

JV Shorecrest v Archbishop Murphy 

Due to Archbishop Murphy's spring break, the JV squad was unable to field a team.

--Jon Cottons


Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  