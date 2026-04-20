Lakeshore Garden Club annual plant sale April 25, 2025
Monday, April 20, 2026
|Photo by Sara Cammeresi
Lakeshore Garden Club is once again holding its annual fundraising plant sale!
Saturday, April 25, 2025
10am to 3pm
Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church
17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park 98155
For decades the members of the Lakeshore Garden Club have been potting-up favorite plants from their own gardens and selling them to neighbors at this popular sale on the last Saturday in April.
|Plants that love the sun
Photo by Sara Cammeresi
As always, this year’s sale will feature great prices on sun, part-sun, and shade perennials, ground covers, grasses, bulbs and rhizomes, natives, shrubs, trees, edible plants, and more!
The club accepts cash, check, and credit card payments.
|Trees, shrubs, and vines for sale
Photo by Sara Cammeresi
Lakeshore Garden Club, WSFGC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Funds raised at the plant sale support the club’s charitable work and donations, including a Horticulture Scholarship at Edmonds College and the plantings at the Kenmore Senior Women’s Shelter.
For more information about the club, or to become a member, visit the website: lakeshoregardenclub.com.
Lakeshore Garden Club is grateful to the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, which not only allows the use of its parking lot for the annual sale, but is the meeting place for the club’s monthly meetings from September to April.
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