Editor taking some time off - how you can help

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Gentle Readers,

I will be taking some time off over the next week or so. In my absence Carl Dinse will be keeping the Shoreline Area News going.

Carl has a more than full time (paying) job, so when you are submitting stories, let's make it easy on him.
  1. Do not submit anything in Word or pdf
  2. Put text in the body of an email and attach the photos and graphics in png or jpg.
  3. Photos - no larger than 3mb
  4. For events, include the address. (almost no one does)
  5. For sports stories include the location of the game (school or field).
  6. For pictures, include the name of the photographer and the names of the people in the photograph (if you can).
Send them to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com - Carl does not have access to other methods that you may have used.

Thank you for your anticipated cooperation!

--Diane K. Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 12:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  