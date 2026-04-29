Editor taking some time off - how you can help
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
I will be taking some time off over the next week or so. In my absence Carl Dinse will be keeping the Shoreline Area News going.
Carl has a more than full time (paying) job, so when you are submitting stories, let's make it easy on him.
- Do not submit anything in Word or pdf
- Put text in the body of an email and attach the photos and graphics in png or jpg.
- Photos - no larger than 3mb
- For events, include the address. (almost no one does)
- For sports stories include the location of the game (school or field).
- For pictures, include the name of the photographer and the names of the people in the photograph (if you can).
Send them to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com - Carl does not have access to other methods that you may have used.
Thank you for your anticipated cooperation!
--Diane K. Hettrick
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