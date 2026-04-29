Editor taking some time off - how you can help

Gentle Readers,

Do not submit anything in Word or pdf Put text in the body of an email and attach the photos and graphics in png or jpg. Photos - no larger than 3mb For events, include the address. (almost no one does) For sports stories include the location of the game (school or field). For pictures, include the name of the photographer and the names of the people in the photograph (if you can).

Send them to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com - Carl does not have access to other methods that you may have used.





Thank you for your anticipated cooperation!





--Diane K. Hettrick









I will be taking some time off over the next week or so. In my absence Carl Dinse will be keeping the Shoreline Area News going.Carl has a more than full time (paying) job, so when you are submitting stories, let's make it easy on him.