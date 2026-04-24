Ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of Copperleaf Northgate affordable housing

Copperleaf - a new 235-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northgate





New transit-oriented affordable housing development connects residents to jobs,

education, and services across the region

Apartments range from studios to three bedrooms and feature modern kitchens, wood-style flooring, and scenic views. The energy-efficient and pet-friendly building also includes a community room with a kitchen and TV/media lounge, an outdoor courtyard, makerspace, full-time maintenance staff, laundry on every floor, and extensive bike storage.



Community Roots Housing is also providing all residents over 18 with free transit passes for light rail, bus, and ferry service for up to three years.



A ground-floor daycare center and commercial space are slated to open in late 2026.



The ribbon-cutting included executives from all the funding agencies, as well as residents, and community members

Copperleaf Northgate was jointly developed and owned by Apartments range from studios to three bedrooms and feature modern kitchens, wood-style flooring, and scenic views. The energy-efficient and pet-friendly building also includes a community room with a kitchen and TV/media lounge, an outdoor courtyard, makerspace, full-time maintenance staff, laundry on every floor, and extensive bike storage.Community Roots Housing is also providing all residents over 18 with free transit passes for light rail, bus, and ferry service for up to three years.A ground-floor daycare center and commercial space are slated to open in late 2026.Copperleaf Northgate was jointly developed and owned by BRIDGE Housing and Community Roots Housing . The project was designed to connect residents to high-capacity transit and expand access to jobs, education, and services across the region.





“This is the largest investment King County has made in affordable housing, and reflects our commitment to building a region where everyone has access to a safe, stable home,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay.





King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski

King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski said,

“Copperleaf Northgate is a welcome addition to our community, enabling financially burdened households to live in a desirable North Seattle neighborhood. The County is proud to have supported a project that offers residents access to modern housing, neighborhood amenities, and convenient public transit.”





In 2021, King County entered into a development agreement with Community Roots Housing and BRIDGE Housing to redevelop approximately one acre of the Northgate property, which previously provided 185 transit parking spaces.



BRIDGE Housing is a key affordable housing developer on the West Coast with more than 15,000 units, including over 1,200 units open or under development in King County.





Left, Colleen Echohawk, CEO Community Roots Housing

Seattle-based Community Roots Housing owns and operates over 1,800 units across 44 apartment buildings in Seattle and White Center, providing safe, affordable apartments to over 2,400 residents. Seattle-based Community Roots Housing owns and operates over 1,800 units across 44 apartment buildings in Seattle and White Center, providing safe, affordable apartments to over 2,400 residents.

Copperleaf also received funding support from the Seattle Housing Authority, Bank of America, and the Community Preservation Corporation. It was designed by Ankrom Moisan Architects, with Walsh Construction serving as general contractor.





On April 21, 2026, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, BRIDGE Housing, and Community Roots Housing hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with elected leaders, community members, and partners to celebrate the grand opening of Copperleaf Northgate, a new transit-oriented affordable housing community.The seven-story development features 235 apartments. Of those, 211 units are affordable to households earning up to 60% of Area Median Income, and 24 units are reserved for residents who have experienced housing instability and are receiving supportive services.