Violence has no place - peaceful disagreement is patriotic

The president and his administration are corrupt

Stand up and let your voice be heard on a topic important to you at one of five "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings scheduled for May, every Sunday at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St., 1-2pm.

Support our troops.

Bring them home now.

workers - as important as the billionaires wielding outsized, unelected influence - on May 3 (following a diffuse "general strike" and International Workers Day on the Friday before);

- as important as the billionaires wielding outsized, unelected influence - on May 3 (following a diffuse "general strike" and International Workers Day on the Friday before); moms (and so many related topics like childcare, maternal healthcare, reproductive rights) on May 10 (Mother's Day);

(and so many related topics like childcare, maternal healthcare, reproductive rights) on May 10 (Mother's Day); serving U.S. military members on May 17 (following Armed Forces Day the day before);

on May 17 (following Armed Forces Day the day before); service members who died in the line of duty on May 24 (Memorial Day);

on May 24 (Memorial Day); kickoff to summer on May 31 (maybe rising gas and other prices and a slowing economy are affecting your summer vacation plans? Or cuts to our nation's national parks and public lands have you concerned?).





Silence gives consent





Organizers Everyday Activists reiterates participants should be committed to peaceful protest.





Non-perishable food and toiletry items will be accepted for donation to a local organization assisting those in need.







Discussion among many of the 50+ area residents waving signs at the Shoreline-Edmonds line the following afternoon centered on concern that protests remain peaceful, but also that it is more important than ever to speak out when you believe your government is headed on the wrong path.Civil discourse, the rule of law, free and fair elections, peaceful transfer of power, fairness, justice, human and civil rights - these are just a few of the precepts that underlie our system and are part of what has made so many from around the world look to us as a beacon of hope, a military ally, an economic partner, a respected adversary.This reputation and relationships have benefitted us to no small degree and are now threatened by the capricious, insulting, and avaricious leadership in our nation's capital, which frequently repeats blatant untruths and asks our country's people to bear the brunt of its chaotic policies.You can also mark it by waving a sign in celebration or honor of:Bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow) and join your neighbors speaking out.