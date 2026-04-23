Planning ahead: Pups on Parade July 11, 2026 at Cromwell Park in Shoreline

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Join Old Dog Haven for a fun day of all things dog at our summer event, Pups on Parade.

SHORELINE EVENT
Saturday, July 11, 2026
10am - 3pm
Cromwell Park
18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Free Admission
🎉Expanded Free Parking🎉

There will be food trucks, many games and activities for you and your dogs, an expanded list of contests, and silent auction!

All proceeds from this event will go to care for over 300 senior dogs in Old Dog Haven’s network of permanent foster homes.

Our past event in Shoreline had well over 500 attendees!

Interested in being a vendor?
Support our event by being an event sponsor!
  • Learn more about event sponsorship here.
Want to volunteer at our events? 

Posted by DKH at 2:15 AM
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