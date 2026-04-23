Planning ahead: Pups on Parade July 11, 2026 at Cromwell Park in Shoreline
Thursday, April 23, 2026
SHORELINE EVENT
Saturday, July 11, 2026
10am - 3pm
Cromwell Park
18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Free Admission
🎉Expanded Free Parking🎉
There will be food trucks, many games and activities for you and your dogs, an expanded list of contests, and silent auction!
All proceeds from this event will go to care for over 300 senior dogs in Old Dog Haven’s network of permanent foster homes.
Our past event in Shoreline had well over 500 attendees!
Our past event in Shoreline had well over 500 attendees!
Interested in being a vendor?
- New vendor can submit an application here.
- Returning vendor please email us at vendors@olddoghaven.org
- Learn more about event sponsorship here.
- Sign up here!
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