Planning ahead: Pups on Parade July 11, 2026 at Cromwell Park in Shoreline

Join Old Dog Haven for a fun day of all things dog at our summer event, Pups on Parade.

All proceeds from this event will go to care for over 300 senior dogs in Old Dog Haven’s network of permanent foster homes.



Our past event in Shoreline had well over 500 attendees!





Interested in being a vendor?

New vendor can submit an application here.

Returning vendor please email us at vendors@olddoghaven.org Support our event by being an event sponsor!

Learn more about event sponsorship here. Want to volunteer at our events?

Sign up here!



SHORELINE EVENTSaturday, July 11, 202610am - 3pmCromwell ParkFree Admission🎉Expanded Free Parking🎉There will be food trucks, many games and activities for you and your dogs, an expanded list of contests, and silent auction!