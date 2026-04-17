Jobs: WSDOT Hydraulics Design Final Reviewer (TE4)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$87,048 – $117,120 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a Headquarters Hydraulics Design Final Reviewer to support the State Hydraulics Office in delivering safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions while advancing the agency’s values of safety, innovation, leadership, and sustainability.





This position will lead the development, analysis, and implementation of stormwater and hydraulic policies, including guidance from the WSDOT Hydraulics Manual and WSDOT Highway Runoff Manual, and provide expert hydraulic design, review, analysis, and documentation to ensure compliance with federal, state, and agency environmental regulations.









See link for more information, including details on how to apply: The Headquarters Hydraulics Design Final Reviewer will collaborate with region hydraulics staff and project engineering offices statewide, supports infrastructure design aligned with natural processes to reduce long-term risk and environmental impacts, and delivers training on stormwater and drainage design topics.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK







