Beach House Greetings now open in Edmonds
Friday, April 17, 2026
|Owner Jenni Wilson at her new store location in Edmonds
After being displaced by a major construction project at 4-Corners, Beach House Greetings has found a new home in Edmonds.
Their previous location in the shopping area located on Richmond Beach Rd at the junction of four Shoreline neighborhoods (Hillwood, Richmond Beach, Innis Arden, and Richmond Highlands) will be the site of the Acoya, a six story, 224 unit assisted living facility, (see previous story)
The new location for Beach House is 326 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020 across from Salt & Iron Restaurant.
The shop hours are:
- Monday - Saturday 10am - 5pm
- Sunday noon - 4pm
- 206-542-2773
- info@beachhousegreetings.com
- website
0 comments:
Post a Comment