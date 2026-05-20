Motor vehicle flips and burns in Shoreline - Edmonds neighborhood Monday evening

The vehicle knocked over the yellow fire hydrant

At 10pm Monday evening May 18, 2026, Shoreline Fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of NW 205th St, on the King-Snohomish county border (Shoreline/Edmonds, across from Firdale Village). At 10pm Monday evening May 18, 2026, Shoreline Fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of NW 205th St, on the King-Snohomish county border (Shoreline/Edmonds, across from Firdale Village).





The crash dislodged stones from the rockery

The vehicle continued through the yard

The vehicle flipped over and burst into flames

Shoreline Fire put out the flames and extricated the driver

The property before the crash. From Google maps

--Photos by John C.







A vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed hit the corner at 3rd NW, knocking a fire hydrant off its base, and dislodging stones from a rockery.It careened through the yard, managing to destroy an entire fence as well as part of the neighbor's fence. At some point it flipped and crashed to the ground, landing on its side and bursting into flames.There was one occupant in the vehicle.When Shoreline Fire arrived on the scene, the vehicle was on its side and fully involved in flames, with bystanders attempting to assist.Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and worked to extricate the patient from the vehicle. Medics provided care on scene before the patient was transported to Harborview Medical Center.The driver's current condition is unknown.--Diane Hettrick