Chennai Cafe owners Official Response Regarding Current Status

Thursday, May 14, 2026

On Friday May 8, 2026 we published a story about the Health Department closing the Chennai Cafe (read it here). The owners have responded with their current status.

Chennai Cafe

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As owners of the business, I would like to clarify the facts for anyone reading this.

The Chennai Cafe is temporarily closed as we are currently undergoing an extensive commercial kitchen remodel and equipment upgrade, which includes addressing the refrigeration concerns mentioned in the health department notice.

Regarding permits: We submitted our transfer of ownership application in January 2026 and are working through the city's standard processing timeline. The refrigeration equipment that was flagged is being replaced as part of our planned kitchen upgrade.

We are handling all regulatory requirements properly and working closely with the health department to ensure full compliance before reopening. We look forward to welcoming our community back soon with an upgraded kitchen and enhanced operations.

Thank you for your patience during this transition.

--praveena sambasivadoss

The Chennai Cafe is located at 14553 Bothell Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 1:57 AM
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