



Rob and Kai By Rob Oxford



Let it be known that I am a dog person. I absolutely love dogs. All dogs! We currently have a cat in our home, but she’s…well, she’s a cat.



I’m one of those people who will go out of my way and cross a street just to say hello to a dog. By Rob OxfordLet it be known that I am a dog person. I absolutely love dogs. All dogs! We currently have a cat in our home, but she’s…well, she’s a cat.I’m one of those people who will go out of my way and cross a street just to say hello to a dog.





I know to offer my hand and let the dog sniff it before I attempt to pet it. I also know that if a dog acts aggressively or seems nervous as I approach, to just say hello and be on my way. Chances are we’ll cross paths again in the future.



Although some strongly believe the old adage, “There are no bad dogs, just bad owners” is 100% true, there are plenty of mitigating factors and most owners do their very best with troubled dogs.



Responsible ownership is most certainly crucial, but experts note that genetic predispositions and past trauma can also influence a dog’s behavior.





Rob's brother Desi and Goliath Rescuing or purchasing from a reputable breeder or shelter can alleviate some of these issues. Rescuing or purchasing from a reputable breeder or shelter can alleviate some of these issues.









Can dogs get depressed?



Regardless, all dogs need a haven and lots of love.



My middle brother Desi and his wife Tanya were dog rescuers. Their dogs were their children, having given healthy and happy homes to over 70 before his untimely passing.



It takes a very special person to house, feed, train and provide medical assistance for an animal someone can no longer care for or has simply decided to abandon. But the fact remains that dogs, like humans, can have genetic disorders, including but not limited to extreme anxiety, depression and canine compulsive disorder.Regardless, all dogs need a haven and lots of love.My middle brother Desi and his wife Tanya were dog rescuers. Their dogs were their children, having given healthy and happy homes to over 70 before his untimely passing.It takes a very special person to house, feed, train and provide medical assistance for an animal someone can no longer care for or has simply decided to abandon.









Rob's Mom and Goliath

So too are the foster families and volunteers behind Old Dog Haven.



Old Dog Haven • Helping old dogs in their golden years



A small 501(c)(3), “Old Dog Haven is committed to the belief that all senior dogs should live peacefully in their final years as members of a caring family.”



For a multitude of reasons, many dogs of advanced years find themselves in shelters where they are terrified and confused, and chances of adoption almost zero. My brother was a very special person.So too are the foster families and volunteers behind Old Dog Haven.A small 501(c)(3), “Old Dog Haven is committed to the belief that all senior dogs should live peacefully in their final years as members of a caring family.”For a multitude of reasons, many dogs of advanced years find themselves in shelters where they are terrified and confused, and chances of adoption almost zero.





Unlike a traditional shelter, ODH dogs live in homes as members of “permanent final refuge families”.



Their ultimate goal is to assist shelters, rescues and owners rehome dogs over 8 years of age who are often overlooked when families are considering an adoption.









Founded in 2004, ODH is committed to keeping their foster dogs “as healthy and comfortable as possible by providing excellent medical care, but without heroic measures intended only to extend life.”



Since December 2016 the organization has had over 300 dogs in their care and rely heavily on donations. There is always a waiting list of dogs in need and ODH pays for all veterinary care and medications needed, which can often be the greatest obstacle for a pet owner - especially those on a fixed income.



Kiko & Luna To find out more about Old Dog Haven, join them for “Pups On Parade” at Shoreline’s Cromwell Park July 11, 2026 from 10am – 3pm. Unfortunately, it is all too easy to forget that cute little puppies will eventually become...older dogs.Founded in 2004, ODH is committed to keeping their foster dogs “as healthy and comfortable as possible by providing excellent medical care, but without heroic measures intended only to extend life.”Since December 2016 the organization has had over 300 dogs in their care and rely heavily on donations. There is always a waiting list of dogs in need and ODH pays for all veterinary care and medications needed, which can often be the greatest obstacle for a pet owner - especially those on a fixed income.









ODH Pups On Parade 2026



Along with as many sticks as you can shake a dog at there will be food trucks, games and activities for you and your dog, contests and a silent auction.



Admission is free and donations will be gladly accepted.



This article is dedicated to Teddy, Jacque, Rafferty, Kai, Goliath, Dorian and the countless number of dogs I’ve met and loved along the way. Cromwell Park is by the Courthouse, at 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Along with as many sticks as you can shake a dog at there will be food trucks, games and activities for you and your dog, contests and a silent auction.Admission is free and donations will be gladly accepted.This article is dedicated to Teddy, Jacque, Rafferty, Kai, Goliath, Dorian and the countless number of dogs I’ve met and loved along the way.