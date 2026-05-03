Opening Day of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is May 10 (Mother’s Day), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join us for a special kickoff at 10am featuring King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, the Mayor, City Council members, and our sponsors. We’ll also present checks to our flower vendors impacted by last winter’s flooding. Thank you to generous community donors who contributed to our GoFundMe Campaign!





Pick up a beautiful bouquet for Mother’s Day and enjoy fresh produce, delicious treats, and goods from your favorite farmers, growers, and makers - plus new finds each week from rotating craft vendors.





The Market runs every Sunday, 10am to 2pm, through October 18.





Special events:





🎨 July 19: Craft Day – A special showcase of local artisans & handmade treasures.





✨August 23: Family Day – Fun, games & activities for all ages!





For over 20 years, the market has been the community’s go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection. We’re so grateful to spend Sundays with you. See you at the market!