I, Anatolia onstage at Shoreline College Theater May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026


Newly founded theater group, TAPS (Turkish American Performers of Seattle) under the nonprofit organization TACAWA (Turkish American Association of Washington) presents I, Anatolia in two performances on May 10, 2026 at 3pm and 7pm at the Shoreline College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N.

Having started in January 2025, we have offered several free drama workshops, free Turkish improv shows, sketch performances at festivals, and a debut play, I Anatolia, last October. The play received such great reviews and our community-based cast enjoyed being on stage so much that we decided to have two more showings this spring.


About the play
I, Anatolia is the story of a land told through its people: Goddesses, queens, villagers, wives, kings, barbers. Their voices rise across thousands of years, weaving together myth, history, and everyday life. Witness a breathtaking tapestry of storytelling that blends Ancient Greece, Christianity, Islam, Ottoman Empire, and modern-day Türkiye.

Sometimes tragic, sometimes humorous, always deeply human, this story reminds us that behind every empire and every legend were people who loved, resisted, mourned, and laughed.

First staged in 1969, Gungor Dilmen's groundbreaking play brings Anatolia’s memory alive on stage by the Turkish American Performers of Seattle, directed by Irfan Cetin. 
Here are more details:

I, Anatolia
📍 On Stage in Shoreline
May 10, 2026, 3:00pm and 7:00pm
Shoreline Community College Theatre

Tickets:
Parking:
  • Free parking by theatre

Posted by DKH at 12:33 AM
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