Shorecrest Sweeps Edmonds Woodway to Claim WESCO South Title 4-30

Photo by Shannon Garbaccio



The top two teams in WESCO South faced off today in the final match of the season to determine the league champion. It is rare to see the top two teams meet with the title on the line in the final match, but that is exactly what happened as Shorecrest and Edmonds Woodway both entered the day with 10-1 league records.





Earlier in the season, Shorecrest fell to Edmonds Woodway by a narrow 3 to 4 margin, with two matches decided by critical ten point tiebreakers. Edmonds Woodway’s only loss came the day after their spring break against Lynnwood. The stakes were high, and the tension was noticeable, but the Shorecrest athletes came ready to compete and battled on every court.





At first singles, Sophie Schmitz faced Abby Peterson in a match filled with long rallies early in the first set. Abby tracked down everything early and built a 4-1 lead in the first set. Sophie responded by raising her level and hitting aggressive groundstrokes to both corners, which Abby could not consistently handle. Sophie came back to win the first set 7-5 and carried that momentum into a 6-1 second set.

Photo by Shannon Garbaccio

At second singles, Zuma Vining took on Maddie Ash in a rematch from earlier this season. Their first meeting was decided by a ten point tiebreaker, so Zuma was eager for another opportunity. She applied constant pressure with strong serves and heavy topspin groundstrokes that kept Maddie on defense. When short balls came, Zuma stepped in and finished points decisively. Zuma earned a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Photo by Shannon Garbaccio

At third singles, Lauren Kajimura faced Izzy Beltran and delivered a very steady performance. Lauren showed excellent shot tolerance and consistency off both sides, forcing her opponent to earn every point. She also served exceptionally well, picking up several aces throughout the match. Lauren won 6-2, 6-1.

Photo by Shannon Garbaccio

At fourth singles, Mia Halset played Symryn Gill in a challenging match. Symryn used an effective slice and well-placed lobs that made it difficult for Mia at the net. After falling behind 3-0 in the second set, Mia adjusted her approach by being more selective about when to come forward. When she hit strong shots from the baseline, she moved to the net and usually found a ball she could volley for a winner. It was a close match throughout, but Mia came through with a 6-4, 7 -5 win.

Photo by Shannon Garbaccio

At first doubles, Sabina Schoeld and Thayer Katahara-Stewart of Shorecrest played Darcy Brennan and Sydney Bates. Darcy and Sydney are very active at the net, which makes them difficult to pass. Shorecrest countered with a steady mix of lobs that helped neutralize that strength. When a short ball presented itself, Shorecrest stepped in and finished points with clean volley winners to open space. It was a close battle, but Shorecrest prevailed 6-4, 6-4.

Photo by Shannon Garbaccio

At second doubles, Walker Temme and Siena Muoio of Shorecrest teamed up for the first time and played against Amelia Miller and Ava Oliver. The Shorecrest pair showed great chemistry and played with the confidence of an established team. They kept their energy high throughout the match and executed with strong groundstrokes and quick reflex volleys. Shorecrest earned a 6-4, 7-5 win.

Photos by Shannon Garbaccio

At third doubles, Parker Almquist and Nicole Kajimura of Shorecrest faced Jenna Hodson and Poppy Swenson in the final match on court, with both teams gathered to watch. The Edmonds Woodway team used effective lobs, which led Parker and Nicole to adjust their positioning and play one up and one back. That adjustment played to their strengths, as both players are steady from the baseline and willing to extend rallies. Their consistency and ability to finish at the net secured a 6-1, 6-4 victory.





Photo by Shannon Garbaccio

Shorecrest completed a clean sweep with a 7-0 team win over Edmonds Woodway and secured the WESCO South 3A Tennis Championship. This was a special season for this group. The team showed resilience, growth, and a commitment to improving every day.

They competed with composure in tight moments and supported one another across every position in the lineup. Winning the league title in the final match of the season against a strong opponent speaks to the work this group has put in all year. It has been a joy to coach a team that brings energy, focus, and pride to the court each day.





Photo by Shannon Garbaccio

Box Scores

Singles

#1 Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Abby Peterson 7-5, 6-1 #2 Zuma Vining (S) def. Maddie Ash 6-2, 6-4 #3 Lauren Kajimura (S) def. Izzy Beltran 6-2, 6-1 #4 Mia Halset (S) def. Symryn Gill 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

#1 Sabina Schoeld/Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Darcy Brennan/Sydney Bates 6-4, 6-4 #2 Walker Temme/Siena Muoio (S) def. Amelia Miller/Ava Oliver 6-4, 7-5 #3 Parker Almquist/Nicole Kajimura (S) def. Jenna Hodson/Poppy Swenson 6-1, 6-4







--Rob Mann











