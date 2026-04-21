NE Seattle & Shoreline Tool Library to expand into Lake City

Future home of Lake City Reuse and Repair

Photo courtesy NE Seattle & Shoreline Tool Library

The NE Seattle & Shoreline Tool Library recently partnered with the The NE Seattle & Shoreline Tool Library recently partnered with the City of Seattle Government on a year-long project to manage a building for like-minded sustainable organizations and educational opportunities.





The hope is that this initiative will generate sufficient public interest and benefit from a circular-economy hub, enabling the city to see value in purchasing a building for Seattle REconomy and our partners.



Learn More About Lake City Reuse Commons here This is all possible through the Seattle Restored initiative, which aims to “revive neighborhoods with creativity and commerce by empowering our local entrepreneurs to reinvigorate our city by activating empty storefronts,” and additional funding from Seattle Public Utilities The hope is that this initiative will generate sufficient public interest and benefit from a circular-economy hub, enabling the city to see value in purchasing a building for Seattle REconomy and our partners.









In a couple of months, this space will be transformed into “Lake City Reuse Commons”!We’ll host classes and events, and we’ll be joined by a number of reuse-and-repair-focused organizations.