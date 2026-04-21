North City Water District presents: Sustainable Vegetable Gardening May 12, 2026

Come learn how to make your existing landscape—large or small—produce great food!



Click for directions >



Attendees enjoying the large presentation screen at the April 2026 class



Growing your own organic food is a fun and delicious way to garden in the Pacific Northwest. Vegetables, berries, and fruit trees need special care to thrive, but your time and energy will pay off with great tasting, nutritious, homegrown food. Best of all, food crops can be incorporated into any existing landscape, large or small!



1519 NE 177th Street in ShorelineGrowing your own organic food is a fun and delicious way to garden in the Pacific Northwest. Vegetables, berries, and fruit trees need special care to thrive, but your time and energy will pay off with great tasting, nutritious, homegrown food. Best of all, food crops can be incorporated into any existing landscape, large or small!



Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or

call our office at 206-362-8100. About the Presenter:

Ladd Smith

In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded Class is free, but you must register to attend.About the Presenter:In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes , with his business partner Mark Gile, out of his lifelong passion for protecting the environment.





In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes is a provider of organic based landscape services in King, Snohomish and north Pierce counties.





He earned his BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture from the University of Nevada, Reno.





Ladd has been a regular presenter for King County’s highly successful Natural Yard Care Neighborhoods program and on various organic landscaping topics for almost 25 years.



SUSTAINABLE VEGETABLE GARDENINGTuesday, May 12, 20266:30–8:00 pmat North City Water District