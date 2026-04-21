North City Water District presents: Sustainable Vegetable Gardening May 12, 2026
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
SUSTAINABLE VEGETABLE GARDENING
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
6:30–8:00 pm
at North City Water District
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
6:30–8:00 pm
at North City Water District
1519 NE 177th Street in Shoreline
Click for directions >
Growing your own organic food is a fun and delicious way to garden in the Pacific Northwest. Vegetables, berries, and fruit trees need special care to thrive, but your time and energy will pay off with great tasting, nutritious, homegrown food. Best of all, food crops can be incorporated into any existing landscape, large or small!
Click for directions >
Attendees enjoying the large presentation screen at the April 2026 class
Growing your own organic food is a fun and delicious way to garden in the Pacific Northwest. Vegetables, berries, and fruit trees need special care to thrive, but your time and energy will pay off with great tasting, nutritious, homegrown food. Best of all, food crops can be incorporated into any existing landscape, large or small!
Class is free, but you must register to attend.
In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes, with his business partner Mark Gile, out of his lifelong passion for protecting the environment.
- Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or
- call our office at 206-362-8100.
|Ladd Smith
In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes, with his business partner Mark Gile, out of his lifelong passion for protecting the environment.
In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes is a provider of organic based landscape services in King, Snohomish and north Pierce counties.
He earned his BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Ladd has been a regular presenter for King County’s highly successful Natural Yard Care Neighborhoods program and on various organic landscaping topics for almost 25 years.
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