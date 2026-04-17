Lakeside School student selected as one of five finalists in Doodle for Google contest
Friday, April 17, 2026
|Artwork by Lakeside student Kameirah Johnson
Lakeside School (14050 1st Ave NE, Seattle WA 98125) 12th-grade student Kameirah Johnson has been selected as one of five finalists this year from tens of thousands of submissions nationwide.
The Doodle for Google contest invited K-12 students to interpret the theme, “My superpower is…” through original artwork.
Kameirah’s submission reflects identity, culture, and legacy:
As part of this new approach, Kameirah’s artwork (alongside the other finalists) will appear on the Google homepage on April 28, 2026.
She will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship, a Chromebook, and a hometown celebration.
Kameirah’s submission reflects identity, culture, and legacy:
“My superpower is my hair and the family history it carries. Each texture and style holds culture, care, and survival passed down without words. Lying in the grass, our crowns rest without weakening. This kinky hair refuses conformity; it makes us different. Shaped by our lineage, our hair is undeniably beautiful.”
As part of this new approach, Kameirah’s artwork (alongside the other finalists) will appear on the Google homepage on April 28, 2026.
She will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship, a Chromebook, and a hometown celebration.
The public is welcome to vote for their favorite artwork from April 16–29, with the winner announced on May 12. If Seattle rallies behind Kameirah in the public vote, she could win a $55,000 total scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school.
Now in its 17th year, Doodle for Google celebrates student creativity across the country. This year’s judging panel includes NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and 2025 National Teacher of the Year Ashlie Crosson. Learn more about this year’s finalists and the selection process here.
Now in its 17th year, Doodle for Google celebrates student creativity across the country. This year’s judging panel includes NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and 2025 National Teacher of the Year Ashlie Crosson. Learn more about this year’s finalists and the selection process here.
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