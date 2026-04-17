Lakeside School student selected as one of five finalists in Doodle for Google contest

“My superpower is my hair and the family history it carries. Each texture and style holds culture, care, and survival passed down without words. Lying in the grass, our crowns rest without weakening. This kinky hair refuses conformity; it makes us different. Shaped by our lineage, our hair is undeniably beautiful.”

The Doodle for Google contest invited K-12 students to interpret the theme, “My superpower is…” through original artwork.Kameirah’s submission reflects identity, culture, and legacy:As part of this new approach, Kameirah’s artwork (alongside the other finalists)She will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship, a Chromebook, and a hometown celebration.