The Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival June 6, 2026
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
By Lewis Brown
The Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival started many decades ago as a very local celebration shared by the residents of the small Puget Sound community of Richmond Beach (yes, named for the Virginia coastal community by one of the early settlers).
Our website has a history page for your edification. The representative neighborhood organization, the Richmond Beach Community Association, dates to 1908!!
The Festival has grown so much that last year we had over 2000 visitors from Shoreline, Edmonds, Seattle, and Lynnwood drop by. Local businesses sponsor, and local folks volunteer. Otherwise, we cond not manage this event!
The city of Shoreline supports the event, but it is organized, staffed and managed by over 100 volunteer residents here in Richmond Beach. And yes, having folks come out and volunteer their time and expertise is a yearly challenge.
The city of Shoreline supports the event, but it is organized, staffed and managed by over 100 volunteer residents here in Richmond Beach. And yes, having folks come out and volunteer their time and expertise is a yearly challenge.
The previous generations who managed this yearly extravaganza did not face the personal and family demands or the numbers of attendees. It is interesting to see another generation of working professionals with families find their way to redefining community, volunteerism, and the content of public events like this one.
More about the festival here AND here
More about the festival here AND here
The beloved neighborhood tradition is back!
The fun begins with our Children's Parade, marching at 10:45am. This year, it is Animal Adventure themed - think jungle animals, ocean creatures & backyard critters. If it walks, flies, swims, slithers or roars, it fits the theme!
Games, music, snacks & drinks, coffee & food trucks, themed swag and sponsor booths will fill the space at our RB Community Park.
Games, music, snacks & drinks, coffee & food trucks, themed swag and sponsor booths will fill the space at our RB Community Park.
Volunteering is fun and SO appreciated by your neighbors! Sign up for opportunities here.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL FACT SHEET 2026
Saturday June 6, 2026 from 11:00am-3:00pm
Richmond Beach Community Park
2201 NW 197th Street, Shoreline
Volunteer sign up here
Free music festival open to the public
Entertainment on stage
MAIN STAGE SPONSOR
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL FACT SHEET 2026
Saturday June 6, 2026 from 11:00am-3:00pm
Richmond Beach Community Park
2201 NW 197th Street, Shoreline
Volunteer sign up here
Free music festival open to the public
Entertainment on stage
- Souled Out - A Tower of Power tribute band that also sprinkles in some other ‘70s funk and soul.
- Elere - A wildly popular Salsa band
- Vulpine Espresso (coffee, tea, energy drinks, treats)
- La Casa De Amigos (Mexican)
- Where Ya At, Matt? (Southern/Creole Street Food)
- Oskars (Pizza)
MAIN STAGE SPONSOR
- Devon Schwaab Real Estate
- BECU
- Cori Whitaker Homes
- Calvin Presbyterian Church
- Jack Malek, Windermere
- Shoreline Community College
- Vault 177 / Spin Alley
- Town & Country Markets
- Rachel Alexander State Farm Insurance Agency
- Tri Star Team l Re/Max NW
Children’s activities
- Parade at 10:45 a.m. Animal Adventure Parade time!
- Think jungle animals, ocean creatures, and backyard critters—if it walks, flies, swims, slithers, or roars, it probably fits.
- Chalk mural
- Carnival games
- Face painting
- Crafts
- Inflatable Slide and Games
- Cutout photos
- Playground
0 comments:
Post a Comment