The Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival June 6, 2026

By Lewis Brown

The Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival started many decades ago as a very local celebration shared by the residents of the small Puget Sound community of Richmond Beach (yes, named for the Virginia coastal community by one of the early settlers). The Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival started many decades ago as a very local celebration shared by the residents of the small Puget Sound community of Richmond Beach (yes, named for the Virginia coastal community by one of the early settlers).





The Festival has grown so much that last year we had over 2000 visitors from Shoreline, Edmonds, Seattle, and Lynnwood drop by. Local businesses sponsor, and local folks volunteer. Otherwise, we cond not manage this event!



The city of Shoreline supports the event, but it is organized, staffed and managed by over 100 volunteer residents here in Richmond Beach. And yes, having folks come out and volunteer their time and expertise is a yearly challenge.









AND



The previous generations who managed this yearly extravaganza did not face the personal and family demands or the numbers of attendees. It is interesting to see another generation of working professionals with families find their way to redefining community, volunteerism, and the content of public events like this one. More about the festival here AND here



The beloved neighborhood tradition is back!





The fun begins with our Children's Parade, marching at 10:45am. This year, it is Animal Adventure themed - think jungle animals, ocean creatures & backyard critters. If it walks, flies, swims, slithers or roars, it fits the theme!



Games, music, snacks & drinks, coffee & food trucks, themed swag and sponsor booths will fill the space at our RB Community Park.









STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL FACT SHEET 2026



Saturday June 6, 2026 from 11:00am-3:00pm

Richmond Beach Community Park

2201 NW 197th Street, Shoreline



Volunteer sign up here



Free music festival open to the public



Entertainment on stage

Souled Out - A Tower of Power tribute band that also sprinkles in some other ‘70s funk and soul.

Elere - A wildly popular Salsa band Food Vendors

Vulpine Espresso (coffee, tea, energy drinks, treats)

La Casa De Amigos (Mexican)

Where Ya At, Matt? (Southern/Creole Street Food)

Oskars (Pizza) Sponsor information booths



MAIN STAGE SPONSOR

Devon Schwaab Real Estate GOLD SPONSORS

BECU

Cori Whitaker Homes

Calvin Presbyterian Church

Jack Malek, Windermere

Shoreline Community College

Vault 177 / Spin Alley STRAWBERRY SPONSOR

Town & Country Markets SILVER SPONSORS

Rachel Alexander State Farm Insurance Agency

Tri Star Team l Re/Max NW Children’s activities Parade at 10:45 a.m. Animal Adventure Parade time!

Think jungle animals, ocean creatures, and backyard critters—if it walks, flies, swims, slithers, or roars, it probably fits.

Chalk mural

Carnival games

Face painting

Crafts

Inflatable Slide and Games

Cutout photos

Playground Volunteering is fun and SO appreciated by your neighbors! Sign up for opportunities here Saturday June 6, 2026 from 11:00am-3:00pmRichmond Beach Community ParkEntertainment on stageMAIN STAGE SPONSORGOLD SPONSORSSTRAWBERRY SPONSORSILVER SPONSORS