Shoreline Blood Drives in June



By Tom Petersen By Tom Petersen



June 14 is World Blood Donation Day, and there are five opportunities throughout the month to give locally:



1. Friday, June 5, the mobile crew will be at



1. Friday,the mobile crew will be at Ballinger Commons from 9am to 3pm.

June 10, a bloodmobile will be parked in front of



2. Wednesday,, a bloodmobile will be parked in front of Town & Country Market from 10am to 4pm.

June 12, Bloodworks will be in the meeting room at



3. Two days later, on Friday,Bloodworks will be in the meeting room at Shoreline Fire Dept Station #61, on Aurora at 175th , from 9:30am to 3:30pm.

June 24, sees the Bloodworks crew at



4. Wednesday,, sees the Bloodworks crew at Fircrest School , from 9am to 3pm.

June 26 from 9am to 3pm.



5. Finishing the week and month, there is the indoor drive at Shoreline Covenant Church on Fridayfrom 9am to 3pm.

There are other mobile drives on other June dates in nearby Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and northern Seattle; the Bloodworks donor centers in northern Seattle and Lynnwood are open daily as well.





Prospective donors can navigate the easy-to-use interactive map to find the most convenient mobile drive or center.



Appointments are recommended, and can be made by calling 1-800-398-7888 or by going on the website.





Walk-ups are taken on a space-available basis. All donors need to bring photo ID; 16 and 17 year olds need written permission from a parent or guardian. Most healthy adults are good candidates for donating blood; all donors are carefully screened, as some medications and travel to certain places may carry risks.











Prospective first-timers can learn more and do some "pre-screening" for eligibility here

Bloodworks Northwest, like all blood collection agencies, looks at summer as the 100 hardest days of the year: the need for blood rises, while donations fall off. Please do your part to help your friends, family and neighbors this sunny season by taking just an hour to give!