Financial literacy online class for teens July 1, 2026



ShoreLake Arts and BECU are co-hosting a webinar aimed to educate tweens, teens, and their grown-ups on credit cards, frads, scams, and best practices. ShoreLake Arts and BECU are co-hosting a webinar aimed to educate tweens, teens, and their grown-ups on credit cards, frads, scams, and best practices.





Zoom link here



Join us July 1, 2026 from 7-8pm for this free webinar:

The idea came about during a networking event where Maia Lark of the Ballinger BECU branch presented the predatory practices of credit card companies and current fraud scams. Having a Senior about to leave the nest, Laura James from ShoreLake Arts wanted other parents to have the same info but tailored to teens.



Leveraging courses BECU offers, they co-created a webinar agenda tailored to enable smart finance practices for those just starting on their finance journeys.



Pre-registration using the QR code is encouraged but not required.











