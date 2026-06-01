Financial literacy online class for teens July 1, 2026
Monday, June 1, 2026
ShoreLake Arts and BECU are co-hosting a webinar aimed to educate tweens, teens, and their grown-ups on credit cards, frads, scams, and best practices.
Join us July 1, 2026 from 7-8pm for this free webinar:
Zoom link here
Zoom link here
The idea came about during a networking event where Maia Lark of the Ballinger BECU branch presented the predatory practices of credit card companies and current fraud scams. Having a Senior about to leave the nest, Laura James from ShoreLake Arts wanted other parents to have the same info but tailored to teens.
Leveraging courses BECU offers, they co-created a webinar agenda tailored to enable smart finance practices for those just starting on their finance journeys.
Pre-registration using the QR code is encouraged but not required.
Leveraging courses BECU offers, they co-created a webinar agenda tailored to enable smart finance practices for those just starting on their finance journeys.
Pre-registration using the QR code is encouraged but not required.
Questions: info@shorelakearts.org
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