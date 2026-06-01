SilverKite Community Arts – Mixed Media: Mandalas June 13, 2026
Monday, June 1, 2026
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
For adults.
Cost: FREE
This calming and creative workshop emphasizes self-expression while learning a basic approach to mandala making.
For adults.
Cost: FREE
This calming and creative workshop emphasizes self-expression while learning a basic approach to mandala making.
Mandala, meaning “magic circle” in Sanskrit, is a geometric design with repeating patterns. A variety of materials of various textures and step-by step guidance are provided. Participants will leave with a completed colorful mandala.
Please register
Please register
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