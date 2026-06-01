SilverKite Community Arts – Mixed Media: Mandalas June 13, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026


SilverKite Community Arts – Mixed Media: Mandalas
Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 11:30am-12:30pm

Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

For adults.
Cost: FREE

This calming and creative workshop emphasizes self-expression while learning a basic approach to mandala making. 

Mandala, meaning “magic circle” in Sanskrit, is a geometric design with repeating patterns. A variety of materials of various textures and step-by step guidance are provided. Participants will leave with a completed colorful mandala.

Please register


Posted by DKH at 1:02 AM
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