Cool jazz in the hot summer - Jazz workshops at Shoreline College 7-13 to 8-26-26



Unlock your creativity in this fun and engaging Summer Jazz Improvisation Workshop at Shoreline College! For curious and adventurous musicians, this course helps students build confidence and fluency in improvising over classic jazz repertoire.





Students will explore the foundations of jazz harmony, study chord progressions commonly found in jazz standards.





Using selections from the Great American Songbook and well-known standards popularized by artists such as Miles Davis and Charlie Parker, participants will learn how harmony shapes melodic choices and how to craft expressive, stylistically authentic solos.











7/13 - 8/26 - M & W - 4:00- 5:30 PM - $175.00 This is a non-credit class. Contact jkashiwa@shoreline.edu for information. Register here: Music 7/13 - 8/26 - M & W - 4:00- 5:30 PM - $175.00



Summer jazz ensemble is a big band rehearsing and performing music of the Jazz greats like Basie, Ellington, Thad jones, as well as more modern music such as Maria Schneider, Oliver Nelson and more.





Throughout the summer we will be a reading band as well as rehearsing to perform at local venues. Players will get the chance to work with other professionals and make connections. Age 16+ with music experience. This is a non-credit class.













7/13 - 8/26 - WED | 2- 3:30 PM - $140.00