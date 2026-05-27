Community meeting in Lake Forest Park re the Ballinger Roundabout Project - June 4, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Planned roundabout at Ballinger and 40th Pl NE in Lake Forest Park

The City of Lake Forest Park is hosting a Community Meeting to provide information regarding the SR 104 / Ballinger Way and 40th Place NE Roundabout Project on Thursday June 4, 2026 at 6:30pm. 

The meeting will be held in the Lake Forest Park City Hall, Council Chambers, at 17425 Ballinger Way NE.

Topics of discussion:
  • Recent project planning and design efforts
  • Anticipated construction start date
  • Planned local detours during major work phases - how residential street access will be limited, maintained, and protected during the project

Posted by DKH at 5:20 AM
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