Community meeting in Lake Forest Park re the Ballinger Roundabout Project - June 4, 2026
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
|Planned roundabout at Ballinger and 40th Pl NE in Lake Forest Park
The City of Lake Forest Park is hosting a Community Meeting to provide information regarding the SR 104 / Ballinger Way and 40th Place NE Roundabout Project on Thursday June 4, 2026 at 6:30pm.
The meeting will be held in the Lake Forest Park City Hall, Council Chambers, at 17425 Ballinger Way NE.
Topics of discussion:
Topics of discussion:
- Recent project planning and design efforts
- Anticipated construction start date
- Planned local detours during major work phases - how residential street access will be limited, maintained, and protected during the project
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