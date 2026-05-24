Hillwood Neighborhood Association annual meeting with guest speaker author Deb Miller May 28, 2026
Sunday, May 24, 2026
Hillwood Neighborhood Association invites you to attend their Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 7pm in the Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
Guest speaker author Deb Miller has written a memoir, the winner of 10 book awards in numerous categories. Following her talk, join us for refreshments, book signings and (optional) our HNA Board meeting and election. All are welcome!
Free parking in City garage.
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