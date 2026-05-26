Evergreen-Washelli Memorial Day event

Tuesday, May 26, 2026


Evergreen-Washelli held its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2026 at 11111 Aurora Ave N in north Seattle.


An honor guard composed of members of different branches of service walked to the podium where a hundred people waited to hear the speakers.


The Northwest Junior Pipe band played bagpipes.


Before the ceremony, dozens of volunteers, including several scout troops, veterans, and relatives placed a small flag on every veteran's grave - hundreds of them.


Boy, girl, and cub scouts help with the flag placement every year.

Volunteers are spread out through the cemetery to be sure there is a flag on every grave.

It's an amazing sight to see the neat rows of headstones with a flag on each one.

Photos by David Carlos


Posted by DKH at 4:59 AM
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