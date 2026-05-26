Evergreen-Washelli Memorial Day event



Evergreen-Washelli held its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2026 at 11111 Aurora Ave N in north Seattle. Evergreen-Washelli held its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2026 at 11111 Aurora Ave N in north Seattle.







An honor guard composed of members of different branches of service walked to the podium where a hundred people waited to hear the speakers. An honor guard composed of members of different branches of service walked to the podium where a hundred people waited to hear the speakers.







The Northwest Junior Pipe band played bagpipes. The Northwest Junior Pipe band played bagpipes.









Volunteers are spread out through the cemetery to be sure there is a flag on every grave.

It's an amazing sight to see the neat rows of headstones with a flag on each one. It's an amazing sight to see the neat rows of headstones with a flag on each one.





Photos by David Carlos









Before the ceremony, dozens of volunteers, including several scout troops, veterans, and relatives placed a small flag on every veteran's grave - hundreds of them.Boy, girl, and cub scouts help with the flag placement every year.