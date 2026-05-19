End of Life Ready discussion at local libraries
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Wednesday, May 27, 2026 from 2-3:30pm.
Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Avenue NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Avenue NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 2-3:15pm
For adults.
Registration not required.
Registration not required.
Presented by a representative from End of Life Washington.
A discussion and an opportunity to ask questions about planning ahead for end-of-life. We will review how to prepare and complete an advance directive, how to choose a health care agent if you can’t speak for yourself, and what choices are legal and accessible to die on your terms in Washington State.
A discussion and an opportunity to ask questions about planning ahead for end-of-life. We will review how to prepare and complete an advance directive, how to choose a health care agent if you can’t speak for yourself, and what choices are legal and accessible to die on your terms in Washington State.
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