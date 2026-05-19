End of Life Ready discussion at local libraries

Tuesday, May 19, 2026


End of Life Ready


Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 2-3:15pm

For adults.
Registration not required.

Presented by a representative from End of Life Washington.

A discussion and an opportunity to ask questions about planning ahead for end-of-life. We will review how to prepare and complete an advance directive, how to choose a health care agent if you can’t speak for yourself, and what choices are legal and accessible to die on your terms in Washington State.


Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
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