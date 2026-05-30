Bastyr Center for Natural Health open in Kenmore - open house Saturday May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Bastyr clinics are moving to the University Annex on campus in Kenmore

The Bastyr Center for Natural Health clinic relocated to Bastyr University in Kenmore at the start of this year. The Center offers in-person appointments and telehealth services. 

Check out their services and natural health offerings at their open house this Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 2pm to 6pm at their campus in Kenmore. They offer physical medicine, acupuncture, counseling, homeopathy, naturopathic medicine, and nutrition.

To learn more about this local clinic and open house, visit Bastyr Center for Natural Health.

Bastyr University is located at 14500 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA 98028.

Bastyr continues to offer services at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 on Tuesday mornings. Call the Reception Desk at 206-365-1536 to make an appointment. More information here.


Posted by DKH at 2:18 AM
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