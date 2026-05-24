Shoreline School District retiring class of 2025-26

Each year, we pause to recognize and celebrate the dedicated employees whose years of service have helped shape the Shoreline School District community.



Julie Anneberg, Teacher, 1990-2026

Casey Bent-Callaghan, Teacher, 2011-2026

Eric Caldwell, Director of Technology, 2018-2026

Lynn Conte, Preschool Aide, 1988-2026

Denise Hinze, Executive Assistant, 1999-2026

Melinda Hutton, Paraeducator, 2004-2026

Jeff McDowell, Teacher, 1990-2026

Karen Nicholson, Teacher. 2001-2026

Annalise Nye, Teacher, 2001-2026

Wesley Proudlove, Teacher, 2007-2026 Please also recognize and thank these retirees who will not be at the celebration: Retirees who will be honored at our May 28 celebration (including their years of employment with Shoreline School District):Please also recognize and thank these retirees who will not be at the celebration:

Bill Dunbar, Principal, 2001-2026

Donna Hoffman, Teacher, 1996-2026

Fred Lieu, Custodian, 1997-2026

Tracy King, Kitchen Lead, 2016-2025

Tracy Kirkpatrick, Bus Driver, 2016-2026

Renée Leveque Wass, Transitions Program Teacher, 1991-2025

Leslie Lince, Kitchen Lead, 1998-2026

Marc McCartney, District Theater Coordinator, 1988-2025

Terry Monnette, Director of the Power of One

Hao Nguyen, Custodian, 2005-2026

Amy Pitts, Teacher, 1992-2026

Jim Price, Capital Projects Manager, 2019-2026

Lisa Sezate, Teacher, 1989-2025

Dan Stevens, Director of Maintenance and Capital Projects, 2013-2026

Tami Thompson, Teacher, 2013-2026

Linda Vassallo, Teacher, 2011-2025

Michael Wellman, Teacher, 1996-2025 May 28 end-of year event:

5-6:00 - retirement recognition

6-7:00 - social hour

7-8:00 Staff of the Year awards

Einstein Middle School, 19343 3rd Ave NW There are other retiring employees who have not indicated that they would like to be included in school district communications. If you know of retirees who are not listed here, please thank and recognize them as they would like and show appreciation for the service they have provided to our students and the Shoreline School District community.





May 28 end-of year event:There are other retiring employees who have not indicated that they would like to be included in school district communications. If you know of retirees who are not listed here, please thank and recognize them as they would like and show appreciation for the service they have provided to our students and the Shoreline School District community.

Our retirees have made a lasting impact on generations of students, families, and colleagues through their care, commitment, expertise, and passion for public education. We are deeply grateful for all they have contributed and wish them joy and fulfillment in their retirement.