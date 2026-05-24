Shoreline School District retiring class of 2025-26

Sunday, May 24, 2026


Each year, we pause to recognize and celebrate the dedicated employees whose years of service have helped shape the Shoreline School District community. 

Our retirees have made a lasting impact on generations of students, families, and colleagues through their care, commitment, expertise, and passion for public education. We are deeply grateful for all they have contributed and wish them joy and fulfillment in their retirement.

Retirees who will be honored at our May 28 celebration (including their years of employment with Shoreline School District):
  • Julie Anneberg, Teacher, 1990-2026
  • Casey Bent-Callaghan, Teacher, 2011-2026
  • Eric Caldwell, Director of Technology, 2018-2026
  • Lynn Conte, Preschool Aide, 1988-2026
  • Denise Hinze, Executive Assistant, 1999-2026
  • Melinda Hutton, Paraeducator, 2004-2026
  • Jeff McDowell, Teacher, 1990-2026
  • Karen Nicholson, Teacher. 2001-2026
  • Annalise Nye, Teacher, 2001-2026
  • Wesley Proudlove, Teacher, 2007-2026
Please also recognize and thank these retirees who will not be at the celebration:
  • Bill Dunbar, Principal, 2001-2026
  • Donna Hoffman, Teacher, 1996-2026
  • Fred Lieu, Custodian, 1997-2026
  • Tracy King, Kitchen Lead, 2016-2025
  • Tracy Kirkpatrick, Bus Driver, 2016-2026
  • Renée Leveque Wass, Transitions Program Teacher, 1991-2025
  • Leslie Lince, Kitchen Lead, 1998-2026
  • Marc McCartney, District Theater Coordinator, 1988-2025
  • Terry Monnette, Director of the Power of One
  • Hao Nguyen, Custodian, 2005-2026
  • Amy Pitts, Teacher, 1992-2026
  • Jim Price, Capital Projects Manager, 2019-2026
  • Lisa Sezate, Teacher, 1989-2025
  • Dan Stevens, Director of Maintenance and Capital Projects, 2013-2026
  • Tami Thompson, Teacher, 2013-2026
  • Linda Vassallo, Teacher, 2011-2025
  • Michael Wellman, Teacher, 1996-2025
May 28 end-of year event:
There are other retiring employees who have not indicated that they would like to be included in school district communications. If you know of retirees who are not listed here, please thank and recognize them as they would like and show appreciation for the service they have provided to our students and the Shoreline School District community.


Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
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