Shoreline School District retiring class of 2025-26
Sunday, May 24, 2026
Each year, we pause to recognize and celebrate the dedicated employees whose years of service have helped shape the Shoreline School District community.
Our retirees have made a lasting impact on generations of students, families, and colleagues through their care, commitment, expertise, and passion for public education. We are deeply grateful for all they have contributed and wish them joy and fulfillment in their retirement.
Retirees who will be honored at our May 28 celebration (including their years of employment with Shoreline School District):
- Julie Anneberg, Teacher, 1990-2026
- Casey Bent-Callaghan, Teacher, 2011-2026
- Eric Caldwell, Director of Technology, 2018-2026
- Lynn Conte, Preschool Aide, 1988-2026
- Denise Hinze, Executive Assistant, 1999-2026
- Melinda Hutton, Paraeducator, 2004-2026
- Jeff McDowell, Teacher, 1990-2026
- Karen Nicholson, Teacher. 2001-2026
- Annalise Nye, Teacher, 2001-2026
- Wesley Proudlove, Teacher, 2007-2026
- Bill Dunbar, Principal, 2001-2026
- Donna Hoffman, Teacher, 1996-2026
- Fred Lieu, Custodian, 1997-2026
- Tracy King, Kitchen Lead, 2016-2025
- Tracy Kirkpatrick, Bus Driver, 2016-2026
- Renée Leveque Wass, Transitions Program Teacher, 1991-2025
- Leslie Lince, Kitchen Lead, 1998-2026
- Marc McCartney, District Theater Coordinator, 1988-2025
- Terry Monnette, Director of the Power of One
- Hao Nguyen, Custodian, 2005-2026
- Amy Pitts, Teacher, 1992-2026
- Jim Price, Capital Projects Manager, 2019-2026
- Lisa Sezate, Teacher, 1989-2025
- Dan Stevens, Director of Maintenance and Capital Projects, 2013-2026
- Tami Thompson, Teacher, 2013-2026
- Linda Vassallo, Teacher, 2011-2025
- Michael Wellman, Teacher, 1996-2025
- 5-6:00 - retirement recognition
- 6-7:00 - social hour
- 7-8:00 Staff of the Year awards
- Einstein Middle School, 19343 3rd Ave NW
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