Explore the World with Shoreline Continuing Education’s Non-Credit Travel Program

Sunday, May 24, 2026


Are you ready to start your next adventure? Join us on campus for a FREE informational meeting to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline College Continuing Education and our partner Collette Travel. 

This is your chance to explore new destinations, meet fellow travel enthusiasts, and plan your next dream vacation.

DATE: 5/27/2026
TIME: 5:00 – 6:15 pm
PLACE: 4000 Building, Library Meeting Room #4214
Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Downloadable fliers with all the trip details will be available on our Continuing Education Travel page. 

We also have printed fliers available on campus, and can mail copies if you let us know. Check out our planned trips below by clicking on the titles or visit the CE Travel Webpage

RSVP for the next information meeting on May 27, 2026 in the Library or just drop in - we will see a presentation regarding the 2026 Fall trip itineraries. 

Email us at: continuing-ed@shoreline.edu if you need further assistance.

2026 trips planned

2027 trips being planned
Some trips are now "first-come, first-served" because seats were recently released. Air may change. Take advantage and sign up soon!


Shoreline College
16101 Greenwood Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133


Posted by DKH at 4:50 AM
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