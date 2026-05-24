Explore the World with Shoreline Continuing Education’s Non-Credit Travel Program



Are you ready to start your next adventure? Join us on campus for a FREE informational meeting to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline College Continuing Education and our partner Collette Travel. Are you ready to start your next adventure? Join us on campus for a FREE informational meeting to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline College Continuing Education and our partner Collette Travel.





This is your chance to explore new destinations, meet fellow travel enthusiasts, and plan your next dream vacation.



DATE: 5/27/2026

TIME: 5:00 – 6:15 pm

PLACE: 4000 Building, Library Meeting Room #4214





We also have printed fliers available on campus, and can mail copies if you let us know. Check out our planned trips below by clicking on the titles or visit the CE Travel Webpage





RSVP for the next information meeting on May 27, 2026 in the Library or just drop in - we will see a presentation regarding the 2026 Fall trip itineraries.





16101 Greenwood Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133









