Explore the World with Shoreline Continuing Education’s Non-Credit Travel Program
Sunday, May 24, 2026
Are you ready to start your next adventure? Join us on campus for a FREE informational meeting to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline College Continuing Education and our partner Collette Travel.
This is your chance to explore new destinations, meet fellow travel enthusiasts, and plan your next dream vacation.
DATE: 5/27/2026
TIME: 5:00 – 6:15 pm
PLACE: 4000 Building, Library Meeting Room #4214
Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Downloadable fliers with all the trip details will be available on our Continuing Education Travel page.
Downloadable fliers with all the trip details will be available on our Continuing Education Travel page.
We also have printed fliers available on campus, and can mail copies if you let us know. Check out our planned trips below by clicking on the titles or visit the CE Travel Webpage.
RSVP for the next information meeting on May 27, 2026 in the Library or just drop in - we will see a presentation regarding the 2026 Fall trip itineraries.
Email us at: continuing-ed@shoreline.edu if you need further assistance.
2026 trips planned
2027 trips being planned
Shoreline College
2026 trips planned
- Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park - Aug 25–31, 2026
- Greece Island Hopper - Sept 4-14, 2026
- Tuscan & Umbrian Countryside - Sept 12-22, 2026
- Best of Eastern Canadian Cities & Fall Colors - Toronto, Quebec City & Montreal - October 4 - 12, 2026
- Discover Scotland - Oct 3 – 12, 2026
- Explore Tuscany - Oct 17 – 25, 2026
- Iceland's Magical Northern Lights Discovery - Nov 28 – Dec 4, 2026
- Discover Southern Italy & Sicily - Nov 28 – Dec 11, 2026
2027 trips being planned
- Tour of Pennsylvania and Amish country May 3-9, 2027
- Switzerland: May 30-June 8, 2027 (Save your seat by 11/30)
- Pre-Release Europe: Shades of Ireland - TBA August 2027
- Fall Colors of New England - Sept 27-Oct 4 (Confirm by 3/27/27)
- Colors of Morocco- Oct 10-23, 2027 (Save your seat by 3/11/27)
- Pre-Release: Asia - Kingdoms of Southeast Asia - TBA Nov 2027
- Pre-Release Europe: Spotlight on London - TBA December 2027
Shoreline College
16101 Greenwood Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment