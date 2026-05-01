1st Annual - Listen Here! Teen Band Showcase with ShoreLake Arts!





Get ready for a summer night full of music, energy, and local talent! ShoreLake Arts proudly presents the 1st Annual Listen Here! Concert, a dynamic showcase of emerging and developing teen bands from across Washington State.



This all-ages event features a diverse lineup of musical styles, offering something for everyone—from indie rock to funk, pop, and beyond. Enjoy the show from the comfort of your lawn chairs and blankets, and soak up the lively, family-friendly atmosphere.



🍔 Local Food Vendors

🎸 Live Performances by Rising Artists



The Listen Here! is more than a concert—it's a stepping stone for up-and-coming musicians, offering them a chance to build their skills, connect with industry professionals, and shine on a public stage.



Don’t miss this chance to support the arts and discover the future of Washington’s music scene—right in your own backyard!



This event aims to support the development of emerging under 21 musical talent in Washington State. The competition provides these up-and-coming musicians a platform and a unique pathway to build their musical skills and network with industry professionals.



June 27, 2026

4:00pm - 8:00pm

Gates Open at 4:00pm

Music Starts at 5:00pm Pfingst Animal Acres Park

17435 Brookside Blvd NE

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Questions? Email ShoreLake Arts here



🍔 Local Food Vendors🎸 Live Performances by Rising ArtistsThe Listen Here! is more than a concert—it's a stepping stone for up-and-coming musicians, offering them a chance to build their skills, connect with industry professionals, and shine on a public stage.Don’t miss this chance to support the arts and discover the future of Washington’s music scene—right in your own backyard!This event aims to support the development of emerging under 21 musical talent in Washington State. The competition provides these up-and-coming musicians a platform and a unique pathway to build their musical skills and network with industry professionals.June 27, 20264:00pm - 8:00pmPfingst Animal Acres ParkLake Forest Park, WA 98155













Saturday, June 27, 2026