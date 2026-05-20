Rob Oxford: "On The Road Again"

RD400 Yamaha

By Rob Oxford By Rob Oxford





Mary on her CanAm





Slang for a reckless motorcycle rider who lacks skill but rides at high speeds, often without proper protective gear, “Squids” prioritize speed over safety.





Frequently performing dangerous stunts like wheelies in traffic, standing on their seats while weaving back and forth, lane splitting, passing in “no passing zones”, wearing minimal clothing (shorts/t-shirts) and ignoring safety risks. Thus, making them a hazard to themselves and others.



Just this past weekend I was witness to a motorcyclist passing the driver in front of me on the shoulder of the road. Not because traffic was heavy or the driver was driving too slow for his liking, but merely or so it appeared, because this particular “rider” was determined to get to the upcoming stoplight first.



One particular bone of contention for this writer is the issue of "Lane Splitting" which as of now is still illegal in the State of Washington. Lane splitting was meant as relief for motorcycle riders, especially in the heavy traffic of Los Angeles in order to reduce engine overheating and the potential for rear-end collisions. All too often here in the Puget Sound it's a display of impatience or bravado on behalf of said rider.



Now motorcyclists will quickly point out that in most studies conducted in the United States, analysts find that 66% of motorcycle accidents are the result of drivers violating a motorcyclist right of way and that rider error alone is not the primary cause of most accidents.









Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents in Washington State | The Scott Law Firm, PLLC



Due to a combination of overconfidence, the thrill of speed, and a desire to stand out, “Squids” give the many responsible riders on the road a bad rap. But let's be perfectly honest as in any situation the careless or shall we say the more “adventurous” of any particular group can easily give the rest of the pack a bad name. "Cagers" included.



Texting while driving, speeding, tailgating, even eating or otherwise simply not paying attention are all distractions a motorcyclist must deal with in order to stay safe. I recently saw a driver wearing headphones (also currently illegal in WA.) and attempting to eat a plate of spaghetti while commuting in heavy traffic.





A vital campaign to kick off the riding season, Motorcycle Awareness Month encourages drivers (Cagers) to "look twice" for motorcyclists and urges riders to wear proper gear, as well as a reminder for both to follow the rules of the road. Its primary focus is to reduce crashes through shared road responsibility. A concept of which we can all agree.



In closing, a misconception championed by many riders is the concept that "Loud Pipes Save Lives". A commonly used adage within the motorcycle community to justify aftermarket exhausts. Experts in the field argue that exhaust sound is projected backward rather than forward, meaning drivers in front of a motorcycle rarely hear a bike before it's too late.



As my father would often say, "best to just keep your head on a swivel boy!"



Wishing you all patience, tolerance and a safe and enjoyable riding (driving) season.



Two Wheels Down!



Highlighting that the most common cause of motorcycle accidents involving other vehicles was the failure of drivers to detect and recognize motorcycles in traffic. In my humble opinion, that's pretty easy to do when a motorcyclist appears out of nowhere at a high rate of speed. However, still not an excuse for inattentive driving.Due to a combination of overconfidence, the thrill of speed, and a desire to stand out, “Squids” give the many responsible riders on the road a bad rap. But let's be perfectly honest as in any situation the careless or shall we say the more “adventurous” of any particular group can easily give the rest of the pack a bad name. "Cagers" included.Texting while driving, speeding, tailgating, even eating or otherwise simply not paying attention are all distractions a motorcyclist must deal with in order to stay safe. I recently saw a driver wearing headphones (also currently illegal in WA.) and attempting to eat a plate of spaghetti while commuting in heavy traffic.A vital campaign to kick off the riding season, Motorcycle Awareness Month encourages drivers (Cagers) to "look twice" for motorcyclists and urges riders to wear proper gear, as well as a reminder for both to follow the rules of the road. Its primary focus is to reduce crashes through shared road responsibility. A concept of which we can all agree.In closing, a misconception championed by many riders is the concept that "Loud Pipes Save Lives". A commonly used adage within the motorcycle community to justify aftermarket exhausts. Experts in the field argue that exhaust sound is projected backward rather than forward, meaning drivers in front of a motorcycle rarely hear a bike before it's too late.As my father would often say, "best to just keep your head on a swivel boy!"Wishing you all patience, tolerance and a safe and enjoyable riding (driving) season.Two Wheels Down!

It’s rather unfortunate that every year at about this time drivers need to be reminded that it’s motorcycle riding season. Unfortunate perhaps, but absolutely necessary. That's why May is designated as Motorcycle Awareness Month.Now before you start thinking that my reference to drivers is meant for only those in “cages” (a term used for drivers of cars), let me be clear, this warning is meant for “cagers” and motorcycle riders alike. The onus falls on each of us to be safe while on the road.For some, riding a motorcycle is a year-round endeavor. They ride on sunny days, in the rain and sometimes in the snow. Granted, those riders may have more experience, but everyone needs to be reminded of what it means to “ride responsibly.”I personally haven’t ridden a motorcycle since 1982, but I remember it well. A 1977 Yamaha RD400 I purchased from a friend. I remember the excitement of hopping on my bike and riding the country roads of my tiny hometown, only occasionally stretching the limits of speed.I remember not having a fairing on the front and the Texas June Beetles (Junebugs) bouncing off my chest and chin. I also remember quickly learning not to open my mouth and sing while zipping through the countryside.I also recall the freedom and temptation of thinking I was different and that the rules of conventional travel didn’t apply to me while on my "bike". However, having been involved in an accident a few years earlier while riding on the back of my brother’s Honda, my approach to riding was different than some of my friends. The fear of experiencing another accident with the possibility of a different more serious outcome kept me well grounded.Motorcycle Riders will tell you there is something about the freedom of two wheels or for some, three. A sense of liberation. There definitely is.Feeling the wind in your face and experiencing the outdoors on a more up close and sensory level. Providing what is commonly referred to as “Wind Therapy”.Helping to alleviate stress, anxiety and depression, studies have shown that 20 minutes of riding can lower cortisol levels, reduce stress and improve mental well-being.Unfortunately, riding like a “Squid” can quickly bring these benefits to a screeching and dangerous halt.