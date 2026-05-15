Local student named to Columbia College Spring 2026 Semester Dean's List

COLUMBIA, Mo. (May 13, 2026) - Columbia College recently announced its dean's list for the Spring 2026 Semester (January-May 2026).





To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 undergraduate credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Jessica Cantora Perriatt of Shoreline, who attended Online.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 175 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the College takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs.

With locations across the country, more than half of which are on military installations, students may enroll in Day, Evening or Online classes. Columbia College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and maintains a network of more than 100,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu



Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 175 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the College takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs.

Among those named to the dean's list is