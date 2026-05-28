Kenmore Library closure extended through June 1, 2026
Thursday, May 28, 2026
|Kenmore Library. Photo by Jerry Pickard
Here’s what to expect during the library’s closure:
- The interior of the building will be closed.
- Meeting rooms, computer reservations, and printing services will be unavailable.
- Events and programs will not be available.
- The exterior book drop will not be open for returns. Nearby Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and Bothell Libraries will be open for all services.
- Holds will not be automatically rerouted, but patrons may choose a different pickup location in their accounts.
- Holds routed to Kenmore will be extended through the closure.
- Use our library locations page to find another nearby library.
- Contact Ask KCLS by phone, email, or chat for help with questions about your account.
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