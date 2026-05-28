Kenmore Library closure extended through June 1, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Kenmore Library. Photo by Jerry Pickard
Kenmore Library will be closed May 15 through June 1 for HVAC system replacement and roof repairs

Here’s what to expect during the library’s closure: 
  • The interior of the building will be closed. 
  • Meeting rooms, computer reservations, and printing services will be unavailable. 
  • Events and programs will not be available. 
  • The exterior book drop will not be open for returns. Nearby Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and Bothell Libraries will be open for all services. 
  • Holds will not be automatically rerouted, but patrons may choose a different pickup location in their accounts. 
  • Holds routed to Kenmore will be extended through the closure.
While Kenmore Library is closed: 
  • Use our library locations page to find another nearby library. 
  • Contact Ask KCLS by phone, email, or chat for help with questions about your account.

Posted by DKH at 12:59 AM
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