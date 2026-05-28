The beloved giant chess set is coming back to Third Place Commons
Thursday, May 28, 2026
The Kings, Queens, Knights & Bishops Return!
After disappearing during the pandemic, this iconic community favorite has been fully restored and will return to its rightful place on the Commons floor on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Join us for a fun, all-ages celebration featuring:
Parade of Pieces
Chess workshops & open play
Chess books with Third Place Books
Arts & crafts with ShoreLake Arts
Cake, courtesy of Safeway
Chess costumes, friendly games & more!
Community participation is encouraged – sign up here!
A treasured part of the Commons for more than 20 years, the giant chess set has been carefully refurbished by a dedicated volunteer team led by Ross Baarslog-Benson and paired with a newly designed custom board.
Whether you're a seasoned player, a curious beginner, or just looking for some oversized fun, everyone is welcome!
Third Place Commons
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park
Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
The board is set, the pieces are ready, and the only thing missing is you. Make your move and join us for this special community celebration!
Third Place Commons is a community-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering real community in real space. Located at the Lake Forest Park Town Center, the Commons hosts hundreds of free performances, events, and community activities each year, offers an affordable community meeting space, and operates the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
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