Opening Celebration for James Keough Park May 29, 2026

Join us to celebrate the completion of improvements to James Keough Park! We’re excited to share all the new park amenities, including an off-leash dog area, skate features, sport court, play area, and more.

During this event, parking is limited to disabled parking spaces in the parking lot. We encourage you to walk or bike to the event. If you bike –it is National Bike Month—the Shoreline Urbanist will be providing free bike valet services.