Opening Celebration for James Keough Park May 29, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026


James Keough Park Opening Celebration
Friday, May 29, 2026 from 6:00 to 7:00pm
James Keough Park 2350 N 167th Street


Join us to celebrate the completion of improvements to James Keough Park! We’re excited to share all the new park amenities, including an off-leash dog area, skate features, sport court, play area, and more. 

Enjoy free refreshments and explore Shoreline’s latest investment in our parks system. The Shoreline voter-approved 2022 Park Bond funded this project.


During this event, parking is limited to disabled parking spaces in the parking lot. We encourage you to walk or bike to the event. If you bike –it is National Bike Month—the Shoreline Urbanist will be providing free bike valet services. 

If you drive, general parking is available along N 167th Street or at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, 

Posted by DKH at 12:59 AM
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