Thousands receive free Dental, Vision and Medical Services supported by over 5,000 volunteers at 11th Annual Seattle/King County Clinic

Seattle King County Clinic April 23-27, 2026.

By Doug Cerretti By Doug Cerretti

Photos by Doug Cerretti except as noted



The Seattle/King County Clinic returned for its 11th year April 23–26, 2026 at Seattle Center. Over four days, more than 3,100 people without adequate resources received free dental, vision, medical and social services, thanks to the dedication of over 5,000 clinical and non-clinical volunteers.





Sponsored by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, the Clinic is a collaborative effort among over 80 civic agencies, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and businesses, serving as a healthcare lifeline for underserved individuals.





Dr Randy, Bonnie, Dr Chris and Dr Priscilla: Dental Triage Leaders.

Clinic offerings were extensive, including dental fillings and extractions, eye exams, prescription eyeglasses, primary care, behavioral health, immunizations, laboratory tests, mammograms, ultrasounds, x-rays, social work, and more. Clinic offerings were extensive, including dental fillings and extractions, eye exams, prescription eyeglasses, primary care, behavioral health, immunizations, laboratory tests, mammograms, ultrasounds, x-rays, social work, and more.





Interpreter services were available for over 40 languages. Volunteers are the “heartbeat” of the Clinic. This year over 5000 volunteers answered the call to provided health care for those in need, a new record.





Dr Patrick, (“What brings you in today?”) and Henry talk to a patient with the aid of an interpreter in dental triage.

These volunteers include medical, dental and vision professionals in addition to volunteers in general support (non-medical training) ranging from interrupters, escorts, administrative to stocking the break room and those with basic knowledge of computers. These volunteers include medical, dental and vision professionals in addition to volunteers in general support (non-medical training) ranging from interrupters, escorts, administrative to stocking the break room and those with basic knowledge of computers.





The only requirement for general support is a desire to help. This year I again volunteered at the dental X-ray computer station. What are some of the reason people volunteer?





Approximately 75 dental chairs for treatment in Exhibition Hall.

Carrie Stewart first volunteered in 2018 after learning about the Clinic from her employer, who was a sponsor, and heard from co-workers that it was a rewarding experience. Carrie Stewart first volunteered in 2018 after learning about the Clinic from her employer, who was a sponsor, and heard from co-workers that it was a rewarding experience.





Carrie brings a background in systems engineering and computer skills with an attention to detail. She enjoys being part of a team that is performing such a vital service and has gotten to know many of the dental professionals she looks forward to seeing each year.





Additionally, Carrie can tell that the patients are so appreciative with smiles and thank yous for the services they receive. These are the reasons Carrie plans on returning next year.





Dental escort and waiting area manager Mike Washington.

Dr Chris Delecki has been practicing for 49 years and has focused on serving low income and Native Americans. Dr Chris is one of the leads in dental triage, the first stop in dental care. He comes back year after year to fulfill his philosophy of helping others. Dr Chris Delecki has been practicing for 49 years and has focused on serving low income and Native Americans. Dr Chris is one of the leads in dental triage, the first stop in dental care. He comes back year after year to fulfill his philosophy of helping others.





The author with his X-ray gun. Buck Rogers has nothing on me.

Photo by Carrie Stewart

I first learned of the Clinic from my good friend Carrie Stewart whom I have known for over 20 years. My first Clinic was in 2019 volunteering at the dental X-ray computer station. I first learned of the Clinic from my good friend Carrie Stewart whom I have known for over 20 years. My first Clinic was in 2019 volunteering at the dental X-ray computer station.





I can reiterate everything Carrie said about what she gains from volunteering at the Clinic particularly the friendships I have made with the dental professionals. A friendship that demands a hug when I arrive the first day and another hug to say goodby on the last day.





We have been experiencing a crisis in our health care coverage for many years and we are fortunate to have Seattle/King County Clinic.





Interpreter services required for patient communication.

However, the Clinic only occurs four day a year. Something like the Clinic should be available every day of the year as I believe healthcare is a right, and not a privilege. However, the Clinic only occurs four day a year. Something like the Clinic should be available every day of the year as I believe healthcare is a right, and not a privilege.





Mark your calendar: the next King County Clinic is April 29 to May 2, 2027. Consider volunteering.



See previous articles on the Seattle/King County Clinic:



A Day in the Life of a Dental X-Ray Station Volunteer at the Seattle/King County Clinic, February 16, 2024 See previous articles on the Seattle/King County Clinic:







