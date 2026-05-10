NUHSA: Housing for Everyone: What does that mean here in North King County? May 20, 2026 online

Sunday, May 10, 2026


NUHSA Affordable Housing Week Virtual Learning Event on May 20, 2026 from 1-2pm on Zoom.

The event is free and open to all, but you must register in advance with this link.

The Title is Housing for Everyone: What does that mean here in North King County?

The goal of this one hour event is to learn about projects and programs already moving forward with concrete ways that individuals and community groups can plug in to help.

We will hear from a Housing Developers and Shelter provider about what is it looks like to provide housing for everyone in North King County and learn about ways that individuals and community groups can support efforts to house our neighbors.

Speakers Include:
  • Imagine Housing
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • Vision House
  • and Camp United We Stand

Posted by DKH at 1:46 AM
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