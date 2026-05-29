Celebration of 30 years of Roots of Empathy program - June 1, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026

Roots of Empathy Baby Celebration takes place Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00am at Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.

Roots of Empathy Baby Celebration
Hosted by Greater Seattle Area Program Team

For current and alumni families
Please join us in celebrating 30 years of Roots of Empathy and our wonderful 2025-26 program year!

Monday June 1, 2026
10:00am PDT


Posted by DKH at 1:13 AM
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