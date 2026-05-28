"Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving honors fathers, principles in June

Thursday, May 28, 2026

"We the People means everyone"
Pride, Juneteenth - "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving honors fathers, principles in June

By Pamela Mieth

In June we honor and celebrate some of the important people in our lives (fathers/father figures) and essential principles we live by (racial equality, human and civil rights).

With Juneteenth (6/19), Father's Day (6/21) and Pride Month all coming up, we can send a message loud and clear: 

  • We are in this together. 
  • We will stand up for each other. 
  • Doing the right thing matters.
One good way to do that is by joining with others at one of four "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings in June (7, 14, 21, and 28) organized by Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social) at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, 1-2pm.

Come to one or all four, bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow), but make your voice heard. 

Non-perishable food and toiletry items will also be collected for donation to a local organization helping those in need.

(Also, there is still one more sign-waving scheduled in May for this Sunday, 5/31, same time and location.)


Posted by DKH at 2:22 AM
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