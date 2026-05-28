"We the People means everyone" Pride, Juneteenth - "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving honors fathers, principles in June Pride, Juneteenth - "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving honors fathers, principles in June

By Pamela Mieth



In June we honor and celebrate some of the important people in our lives (fathers/father figures) and essential principles we live by (racial equality, human and civil rights).



With Juneteenth (6/19), Father's Day (6/21) and Pride Month all coming up, we can send a message loud and clear:





We are in this together.

We will stand up for each other.

Doing the right thing matters.





Come to one or all four, bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow), but make your voice heard. One good way to do that is by joining with others at one of four "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings in June (7, 14, 21, and 28) organized by Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social) at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, 1-2pm.Come to one or all four, bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow), but make your voice heard.



