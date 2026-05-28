"Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving honors fathers, principles in June
Thursday, May 28, 2026
|"We the People means everyone"
By Pamela Mieth
In June we honor and celebrate some of the important people in our lives (fathers/father figures) and essential principles we live by (racial equality, human and civil rights).
With Juneteenth (6/19), Father's Day (6/21) and Pride Month all coming up, we can send a message loud and clear:
In June we honor and celebrate some of the important people in our lives (fathers/father figures) and essential principles we live by (racial equality, human and civil rights).
With Juneteenth (6/19), Father's Day (6/21) and Pride Month all coming up, we can send a message loud and clear:
- We are in this together.
- We will stand up for each other.
- Doing the right thing matters.
Come to one or all four, bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow), but make your voice heard.
Non-perishable food and toiletry items will also be collected for donation to a local organization helping those in need.
(Also, there is still one more sign-waving scheduled in May for this Sunday, 5/31, same time and location.)
(Also, there is still one more sign-waving scheduled in May for this Sunday, 5/31, same time and location.)
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